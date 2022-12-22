Mount Prospect plans $1 million fix to HVAC problems at village hall

Mount Prospect will spend about $1 million to replace the nearly 20-year-old HVAC system at village hall

The village board this week agreed to hire Lake Bluff-based Cahill Heating & Air Conditioning Service Inc. to do the work, which involves replacing all five rooftop units that date back to 2004 and installing an automation system.

"The building automation system that came with the building is pretty basic and really doesn't automate very much," Public Works Director Sean Dorsey told the village board Tuesday. "So this would be a pretty massive upgrade and allow us to do things like blend air more efficiently during certain times of the year."

The village also plans to add an air filtration system using bipolar ionization.

"They've been installed in commercial and office settings throughout the country and have proven pretty effective," Dorsey said.

Officials said the work also will address problems that have caused rooftop condensers to overheat and fail, officials said.

Dorsey said the work is expected to happen toward the end of summer.