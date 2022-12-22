Bloomingdale chamber offering scholarships

The Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing a connection from the classroom to a career by developing tomorrow's leaders through its annual scholarship program.

Applicants must be either a member (or child of a member) of the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce or a current resident of Bloomingdale. Multiple scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 are available to students graduating high school or currently enrolled in postsecondary school who are planning to continue their education.

For more information and applications for these scholarship opportunities, visit BloomingdaleChamber.com. Applications must be received by March 8.