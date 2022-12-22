Bloomingdale chamber offering scholarships
Updated 12/22/2022 3:27 PM
The Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce is committed to providing a connection from the classroom to a career by developing tomorrow's leaders through its annual scholarship program.
Applicants must be either a member (or child of a member) of the Bloomingdale Chamber of Commerce or a current resident of Bloomingdale. Multiple scholarships ranging from $500 to $1,500 are available to students graduating high school or currently enrolled in postsecondary school who are planning to continue their education.
For more information and applications for these scholarship opportunities, visit BloomingdaleChamber.com. Applications must be received by March 8.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.