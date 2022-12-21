Schaumburg boy died by accidental asphyxiation in window blinds
A 3-year-old Schaumburg boy's death late last month was due to accidental asphyxiation caused by him becoming entrapped in window blinds, according to the Cook County medical examiner's office.
The boy died on Nov. 30, under the care of Lurie Children's Hospital, following the accident on the morning of Nov. 26, at a residence on Seven Pines Road in Schaumburg.
The medical examiner's office determined the cause and manner of death on Dec. 2.
