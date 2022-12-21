No injuries reported in early morning house fire near Barrington

No injuries were reported from an early morning house fire today near Barrington that fire officials said was likely caused by a malfunctioning furnace.

Firefighters were called to the two-story, single-family home on the 21000 block of Route 59 at 4:07 a.m. after residents were alerted to the blaze by smoke detectors.

Fire officials said residents had escaped from the home safely prior to their arrival.

Smoke was visible when firefighters arrived and they eventually located flames in the basement near the furnace, officials said.

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes, but fire officials estimate it caused about $60,000 in damage to the home, which was rendered uninhabitable for the time being.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly two hours performing salvage operations and checking for any hot spots.