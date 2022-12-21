Most suburban courts to close Friday because of pending storm

Most suburban courthouses will close or host hearings via zoom on Friday because of the severe winter weather forecast.

All suburban Cook County courthouses will be closed Friday, court officials announced Wednesday.

DuPage County courts will be closed except for the Wheaton courthouse, which will only be open to accommodate bond court hearings Friday morning. The usual afternoon bond court session is canceled.

Kane County officials said all scheduled in-person hearings at each court and branch location will instead be conducted over Zoom because of the weather.

In Lake County, Friday had already been scheduled as a court holiday, so court officials did not announce any change of plans. At present all that is scheduled for Friday are morning bond court hearings.

McHenry County court officials had not announced closure plans as of Wednesday night.