Michael Kennedy, former Wilmette deputy chief, dies

Michael M. Kennedy, of Wilmette, was a former Wilmette deputy chief of police. Courtesy of N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home

Michael M. Kennedy of Wilmette, a former deputy chief with the Wilmette Police Department, died Dec. 14.

Kennedy joined the Wilmette department in 1966 and served there for 22 years, retiring in 1998 as deputy chief.

After leaving the police department, Kennedy worked for a decade for the village of Wilmette in civilian code enforcement.

A former resident of Chicago's Rogers Park neighborhood, Kennedy was a lifeguard at Leone Beach in Rogers Park. He served three years with the Army, stationed in Europe as a munitions and morse code expert.

Kennedy is survived by his wife of 43 years, Deborah, four children and three grandchildren.

Services were held Dec. 19 at N.H. Scott & Hanekamp Funeral Home in Glenview, with interment at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. Memorial contributions may be made to the Alzheimer's Association, alz.org/illinois.