From spokes to smokes: Former Mount Prospect bike shop becoming a cigar lounge

The former location of a Mount Prospect bike shop is changing from spokes to smokes.

The village board Tuesday approved a proposal for a new cigar lounge at 506 E. Northwest Highway, the former location of Prospect Bikes & Trains, which operated for about 40 years before closing nearly four years ago.

The planning and zoning commission had narrowly recommended denial of the petition. But owner Michael Wasserman's eloquence and obvious passion for cigars persuaded trustees to grant the conditional use needed to open in the village.

"Basically, I am a cigar enthusiast. I love cigars," he said.

Wasserman, who lives in Des Plaines, said he is an accomplished entrepreneur, with multiple businesses and real estate holdings. He said he owned a cigar store and lounge between 1996 and 2005 in Northbrook.

He likened that business to Floyd's barber shop on the "Andy Griffith Show," and said he wants to share his passion for cigars with others who have a similar interest.

Wasserman assured trustees that the community will not have to worry about secondhand smoke. The store will have three ventilation units, cleaning the air in the approximately 3,500-square-foot store every 12 minutes without sending it outside the building, he said.

Cigar smoking outside the store will be discouraged and Wasserman said he plans to treat the windows so passersby cannot see inside.

Merchandise would be limited to cigars and cigar lighters, cutters, cases and humidors. Coke products would be available and coffee would be served.

"We are not a liquor store or another business that would have people hanging out in the parking lot. Our clients are mature, financially stable individuals," he said.

Wasserman said his target date for opening is Labor Day 2023.

"I think it's a good addition to our community. And it adds some variety to what we offer," said Trustee John Matuszak, who described himself as a cigar smoker.

Trustee Terri Gens cast the only vote against the proposal.

"I love the idea of your business and I would welcome that. It's just the location that kind of concerns me," she said, noting the proximity of a preschool and a religious school. "I'm just not sure it's the right place, location-wise."