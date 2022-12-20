Wheaton police looking for sedan connected to residential burglary

Wheaton police are searching for the driver of this late-model, light-colored sedan wanted in connection with a residential burglary less than a week ago. Courtesy of Wheaton Police Department

Wheaton police have released details about a car wanted in connection with a residential burglary that occurred in the early morning hours last Thursday on the 600 block of North Scott Street.

The wanted vehicle is described as a light-colored, late modelsedan.

Police are seeking the public's help obtaining any additional images of the vehicle that residents or business owners in the area may have from midnight to 7:15 a.m. Dec. 15. Any footage from cameras between Liberty Drive and Geneva Road is of particular interest, police officials said.

According to police, the vehicle may be connected to both the burglary and another suspicious incident.

The burglary investigation began when a woman woke up to a noise in her bedroom just before 1:30 a.m. Thursday and encountered an intruder, described as a Black man with braided hair and wearing dark clothes, who immediately fled.

Later that morning, a woman who was jogging near the intersection of Prairie Avenue and Main Street reported that a man was following her and was later seen standing in her driveway. The man left the area before police arrived. He was described as a Black man in his 30s wearing a hooded sweatshirt and gray sweatpants.

Police believe the two cases may be connected. Anyone with information should call Wheaton police at (630) 260-2063.