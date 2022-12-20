 

Lisle board approves $4.9 million flat levy, tax abatement

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/20/2022 5:04 PM

The Lisle village board has approved a flat property tax levy that includes a $250,000 abatement, officials announced Tuesday.

The $4.9 million property tax levy is for the 2022 tax year and is payable by property owners in 2023.

 

"The focus of the village board has been to responsibly ease the village's portion of property tax burden while at the same foster the pursuit of efficiencies that help manage operating costs, provide improved service to residents, address long-term financial obligations and invest in infrastructure," Mayor Chris Pecak said.

The village's proposed budget for the 2023-24 fiscal year, which will start May 1, includes investments in the village's road, water, and sewer infrastructure, in addition to several initiatives aimed at achieving the objectives of the village's 2022-25 Strategic Plan, officials said.

