Woman hospitalized after being struck by Metra train near Des Plaines

A woman struck by a Metra train Friday night near the Mount Prospect-Des Plaines border was hospitalized with serious injuries, Metra officials confirmed Sunday.

Metra spokesman Michael Gillis said the woman was alert and conscious after being hit by an outbound train near Northwest Highway and Mount Prospect Road about 8:30 p.m. She was taken to Advocate Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge for treatment, Gillis said.

The circumstances of the incident remain under investigation.