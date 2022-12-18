 

Two dead, one injured after train strikes vehicle near Ingleside

 
Updated 12/18/2022 3:46 PM

Two people were killed and a third injured Sunday when a car was struck by a Metra train near Ingleside, authorities said.

First responders were called at about 12:10 p.m. to the crash, which occurred at the Milwaukee District North Line crossing at Wilson Road, Fox Lake Fire Protection District Batallion Chief Ted Damos said.

 

They arrived to find two passengers in the vehicle dead and its driver injured. Firefighters extricated the driver and took him to Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville, where he was treated for injuries not believed to be life-threatening, Damos said.

No one aboard the train was reported injured, authorities said.

Lake County Chief Deputy Coroner Stephen Newton described those killed as a male in his teens and a woman in her 70s. Autopsies will be conducted Monday, he added.

Metra police and the Lake County sheriff's office are investigating the crash.

