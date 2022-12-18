 

Parade shooting suspect's father free after posting bond

  • Robert Crimo Jr., center, during an Aug. 3 court appearance for his son, who is charged in connection with the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting. The elder Crimo is free after posting bond Saturday on reckless conduct charges.

    Robert Crimo Jr., center, during an Aug. 3 court appearance for his son, who is charged in connection with the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting. The elder Crimo is free after posting bond Saturday on reckless conduct charges. AP Photo/Nam Y. Huh, Pool

 
Updated 12/18/2022 2:11 PM

The father of the suspect in the July 4 Highland Park parade shooting is free after posting $50,000 bond Saturday afternoon, authorities said Sunday.

Robert Crimo Jr. faces seven counts of felony reckless conduct, alleging he helped his 21-year-old son obtain a firearm owners identification card. Authorities allege his son later used a legally purchased rifle in the parade shooting that left seven spectators dead and dozens more wounded.

 

Crimo Jr., 58, of Highwood, is scheduled to return to court Jan. 12 on the Class 4 felony charges. He faces up to three years in prison if found guilty.

Lake County prosecutors filed charges against Crimo Jr. on Thursday, alleging he was criminally reckless when he helped his son obtain the FOID card. Because the younger Crimo was under the age of 21 at the time, he needed parental approval obtain the FOID card.

Authorities say Crimo Jr. signed off on the FOID application in late 2019, despite an incident three months earlier in which police say his son threatened to kill members of his family and had dozens of knives seized from him.

Robert Crimo III is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 31 in connection with the parade shooting. He faces 117 charges, including 21 counts of first-degree murder and 48 counts of attempted murder.

