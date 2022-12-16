Candidates for the April 2023 election: We need your email addresses

To our readers:

If you are a candidate for the April 4 local election -- or you know someone who is -- we need your help.

One of the Daily Herald's most important roles is to provide readers with information that helps you to decide for whom you should cast your votes. And it's never more important than in local elections, where candidates rarely have money for TV and radio ads and many don't have the cash to pay for mailers.

Not that those things are great sources of information, mind you. They're carefully crafted one-sided messaging.

What we do is publish candidates' answers to our questionnaires that seek to show you the differences among candidates. It's for you to decide whether one suits you better than another.

For us to do this, we need to reach out to the candidates, either with an email address or a phone number. Candidates are not required to disclose them.

It's imperative that we give every candidate in a given contested race the opportunity to do participate.

And that's where you come in. If you're running for office and there is competition for the seat, please email us at elections@dailyherald.com with your name, the office you're seeking, a good email address and a phone number.

If you know someone who is running, please share this with them.

This will provide us with a good head start in reaching out to candidates so that we can start publishing Q & As early, so that our reporters can start covering the races and so that we can begin to set up editorial board meetings with candidates in races for which we plan to endorse.

Thank your for reading. And happy holidays.

Jim Baumann

Executive Editor