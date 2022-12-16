Botched police raids lead to change in state's attorney's warrants policy

The Eternal Flame Award recently awarded to the Cook County sheriff's office Honor Guard. Courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office

Members of the Cook County sheriff's office Honor Guard recently received the Eternal Flame Award from the Illinois Chapter for Concerns of Police Survivors. The award recognizes the honor guard's dedication to helping the families of law enforcement officers killed in the line of duty. Courtesy of the Cook County Sheriff's Office

Bensenville police Detective Kristian Casillas, Sgt. Michael Ptak, Officer Steven Kotlewski and Officer Patrick Scanlan this week received Valor Awards from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police for their actions in November 2021, when Kotlewski was shot and critically injured. Courtesy of Bensenville

Cook County State's Attorney Kim Foxx, speaking here at a news conference in September, has enacted a new policy governing how police officers request and process search warrants. The changes are the result of some high-profile botched raids. Pat Nabong/Chicago Sun-Times via AP

We've all seen news reports of police officers conducting a raid at the wrong location, or acting on bad information, sometimes leading to tragic consequences.

Hoping to avoid those kinds of mistakes, the Cook County state's attorney's office is enacting a new policy today governing how police officers in its jurisdiction request and execute search warrants.

"The intrusion that search warrants legally authorize justifies greater disclosure and transparency to ensure that a search warrant is carried out on the correct individual and location," State's Attorney Kim Foxx said in announcing changes. "Going forward to receive our signoff, the Cook County state's attorney's office will require law enforcement to submit to increased checks of the information provided to request search warrants and then disclose the outcome of the warrant.

"The new process will help us better understand if the evidence obtained justified using a search warrant."

As it stands, police seeking a warrant can ask a prosecutor from Foxx's office to review the request and determine if there is probable cause for a search. If the prosecutor decides probable cause exists, the search warrant is approved, and the officer presents it to a judge for authorization.

Once authorized, police have 96 hours to execute the search.

Under the new policy, police also will be required to provide follow-up information on the outcome of the search, including disclosure of any items seized and arrests made. Officers who do not comply within 45 days of the warrant's approval will be unable to have the state's attorney's office review future search warrant requests.

Foxx's office also has created a new search warrant digital database that will follow search warrant requests throughout the process.

"This new database will provide us an indicator of search warrant integrity that we have not been able to measure previously and help to create greater transparency with the community," said Matthew Saniie, Foxx's chief data officer.

Officials said the changes are a response to past instances when search warrant locations were not fully vetted, resulting in the wrong location being raided. A notable example occurred in February 2019, when Chicago police mistakenly raided the home of 49-year-old social worker Anjanette Young and handcuffed her naked at gunpoint. The city later paid nearly $3 million to settle a lawsuit filed by Young.

Valor Awards for Bensenville cops

Four Bensenville police officers received Valor Awards from the Illinois Fraternal Order of Police on Tuesday for their on-duty heroism the night one of them was critically wounded after being shot nine times by an armed suspect.

"These officers didn't hesitate. They ran toward the sound of gunfire to rescue a comrade and keep their fellow citizens safe," FOP State Lodge President Chris Southwood said.

Among the recipients was the wounded officer, Steven Kotlewski, and colleagues Kristian Casillas, Patrick Scanlan and Michael Ptak.

Kotlewski was the first to respond to a call about a domestic disturbance at an apartment building Nov. 6, 2021. As Kotlewski met with the caller, he was shot by a second person. His fellow officers moved Kotlewski to safety, tended to his wounds and arrested the suspect.

Kotlewski continues to rehabilitate from his injuries and has not returned to active duty.

Honoring the Honor Guard

A well-deserved congratulations to the Cook County sheriff's office Honor Guard, which recently was awarded the Eternal Flame Award by the Illinois Chapter for Concerns of Police Survivors.

The award is a recognition of the Honor Guard's support for the surviving families of officers killed in the line of duty.

"Members of the Sheriff's Honor Guard perform important and selfless work in serving and recognizing our fallen officers and families," Sheriff Tom Dart said in an announcement of the honor. "Officers risk their lives every day to serve and protect the community. It is our duty to help care for the families of those who gave the ultimate sacrifice."

Honor guard members assist families with funeral arrangements and recognition ceremonies, and provide emotional support in navigating the tragic loss of their loved ones.

• Have a question, comment or story idea? Email us at copsandcrime@dailyherald.com.