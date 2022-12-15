Police investigating gunfire in Mt. Prospect

Mount Prospect police are investigating after shots were fired at two people Monday night, the police department announced in a news release Thursday night.

Police said two people wearing black clothing and black ski masks were on the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive at 8:23 p.m. when a model slate or blue Honda Odyssey minivan drove by and an occupant fired multiple shots.

Both groups fled. Officers found two 9 mm shell casings in the road and multiple spots of bullet damage.

Police have increased their presence in the area as a result of the gunfire.

Anyone with information or video footage should call the police at (847) 870-5654.