Police investigating gunfire in Mt. Prospect
Updated 12/15/2022 10:23 PM
Mount Prospect police are investigating after shots were fired at two people Monday night, the police department announced in a news release Thursday night.
Police said two people wearing black clothing and black ski masks were on the 1100 block of Boxwood Drive at 8:23 p.m. when a model slate or blue Honda Odyssey minivan drove by and an occupant fired multiple shots.
Both groups fled. Officers found two 9 mm shell casings in the road and multiple spots of bullet damage.
Police have increased their presence in the area as a result of the gunfire.
Anyone with information or video footage should call the police at (847) 870-5654.
