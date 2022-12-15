No injuries in Streamwood townhouse fire
Updated 12/15/2022 4:46 PM
No one was injured in a townhouse fire Thursday morning on the 1000 block Bristol Court in Streamwood.
Firefighters found smoke and flames coming from the back of the residence when they responded to the fire about 11:05 a.m. Officials said in a news release that crews deployed several hoses to extinguish flames in the basement and first floor of the residence.
A damage estimate was not available. The fire is under investigation.
