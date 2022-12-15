BMO Harris Bank in Northbrook robbed by three armed men

Three armed men robbed the BMO Harris Bank on Willow Road in Northbrook Thursday morning.

There were no injuries, police said.

The Northbrook Police Department said officers responded to a report of an armed robbery at the bank, 1134 Willow Road, around 9:43 a.m.

Police said three men went into the bank, approached a teller, displayed a gun and demanded money. They then fled with the money.

The Northbrook Police Department and the Chicago FBI Field Office are investigating the theft. Any information can be directed to the Field Office at (312) 421-6700.