Two dozen families displaced by West Chicago apartment fire

Some 50 people from two dozen families were displaced by a fire at a West Chicago apartment building Tuesday evening, according to a social service agency assisting the residents.

Officials at Puente Del Pueblo said most of the residents were able to find alternate housing in the wake of the blaze that was reported just before 5:50 p.m. at the Main Park apartment complex on the 800 block of Burr Oaks Drive. However, the American Red Cross assisted about 19 residents in finding short-term housing elsewhere.

Red Cross spokeswoman Joy Squier said the shelter at Faith Community Church is serving many of the residents affected by the fire in the interim as well.

"Last night, we had 19 people in the shelter, including some babies and pets," Squier said. "Today, there have been 27 individuals who have stopped by for assistance and support."

Firefighters were alerted to the blaze by several residents who called to report smoke throughout the 24-unit, three-story building. The cause of the fire was tracked to a second-floor bathroom ceiling vent fan, fire officials said. The fire traveled through a common plumbing wall inside the building and eventually climbed to the roof.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple points and were able to extinguish it before it spread through the building's mansard roof, which could have endangered additional apartments.

No injuries were reported. All residents inside their units were able to escape before firefighters' arrival, fire officials said.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but fire officials suggested repair costs would be significant because of damage the fire caused to a water line in the building.

Firefighters were on the scene for nearly four hours performing salvage operations and checking for hot spots.

Puente Del Pueblo is accepting financial assistance for the affected residents. Checks can be made out to the organization and sent in its care to 1200 Kings Circle, Unit 17, West Chicago, IL 60185.

The Neighborhood Food Pantry at 123 Fremont St. in West Chicago is accepting food donations. And St. Vincent de Paul Thrift Store at 213 Main St. in West Chicago is accepting clothing items for residents who were displaced.

The shelter at the church will remain in operation as long as necessary, Squier added.

"Our volunteers are going to be working to make sure people are as comfortable as possible," Squier said.