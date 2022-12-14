'This board is going to be on next steps, I guarantee you': Mount Prospect pledges support for diversity

Mount Prospect, the village that boasts "friendliness is a way of life," may someday become one where inclusion is a way of life.

Mount Prospect's Diversity, Equity and Inclusion consultant told the village board Tuesday that the village has already made significant progress on its DEI journey.

But that journey is far from over, said representatives from inQUEST Consulting.

inQUEST was hired in January to examine the DEI work needed to be done within village departments. After reviewing village policies and practices and conducting interviews and focus groups that involved one-third of the village's employees, they summed up their findings in a report to the village board and delivered their recommendations.

Tricia Dupilka noted the village's implementation of DEI training and the effort to recruit employees from underrepresented demographics. In addition, she mentioned community events such as the Celebration of Cultures.

On the other hand, another consultant, Kate Webster, told the board, "We would argue that the village is in the middle of its journey."

inQUEST found that while employees enjoyed working for the village, there was a "top-down feeling" and concerns that all voices weren't being heard.

And although the village workforce is becoming more diverse, with significant female representation in the police department, there are areas calling for improvement, such as the low representation of Black employees within the police department.

inQUEST recommended expanding training opportunities, defining and developing inclusive leadership, including demographic information in community engagement surveys and expanding on village-sponsored events.

Village Manager Michael Cassady and the village board voiced their commitment to continuing down the DEI path.

Employee evaluations have a DEI component, he said, "and we'll be setting objectives across all of the departments for 2023. That's happening as we speak."

But members of the audience expressed concern about the village's momentum.

"I think we are all aware that Arlington Heights went through this process and then stopped," resident Liz Fischer said. "And I think that for those of us residents who are very committed to DEI, we want to make sure that this is ... the first step in what will hopefully be a lot of continued effort and work to make our village the best it can be."

"All I can tell you is this is not Arlington Heights," responded Trustee Richard Rogers. "We have already committed to do that."

Mayor Paul Hoefert assured her, "This board is going to be on next steps, I guarantee you."