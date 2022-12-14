Multiple families displaced after West Chicago apartment fire

Multiple families were displaced following a fire at a West Chicago apartment building, West Chicago Fire Protection District officials said

Firefighters were called to the apartment complex on the 800 block of Bur Oaks Drive just before 5:50 p.m. Tuesday after multiple residents called to report smoke inside their units.

The cause of the fire was tracked to a second floor bathroom ceiling vent fan, fire officials said. The fire had traveled through a common plumbing wall inside the three-story building and eventually climbed to the roof.

Firefighters attacked the blaze from multiple points and were able to contain it and extinguish it before it spread through the building's mansard roof, which could have endangered 12 additional apartment units.

No injuries were reported. All residents inside their units were able to escape prior firefighters arriving, officials said.

Around 10 families were unable to return to their apartments, fire officials said.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but fire officials suggested repair costs would be significant because of damage the fire caused to a water line in the building.

Firefighters were on scene for nearly four hours performing salvage operations and checking for hot spots.

The American Red Cross is assisting displaced residents find alternate housing, fire officials said.