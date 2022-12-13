Two charged in connection with Fox Lake man's shooting death

Azmi Ibrahim Jr., left, and Kathryn Deason are charged in connection with the shooting death of a Fox Lake man at his home Monday.

Two people are charged in connection with the shooting death of a Fox Lake man at his home Monday evening.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said 77-year-old Roy Hoffman was shot dead at his home on the 0-100 block of Mineola Drive at about 9:30 p.m.

After a short manhunt, police located and arrested a man and a woman in connection with the death

Task force spokesman Chris Covelli said Hoffman had arranged to meet 31-year-old Kathryn Deason for a "romantic" encounter in exchange for money.

Deason was driven to Hoffman's apartment by 37-year-old Azmi Ibrahim Jr., who lives in Round Lake, authorities said.

While Deason went inside Hoffman's apartment, Ibrahim remained in his vehicle.

Eventually, Ibrahim left his vehicle to look for Deason inside the apartment building, Covelli said.

After determining what unit Deason was in, Ibrahim went back to his vehicle and retrieved a rifle.

Ibrahim entered Hoffman's apartment, an argument ensued and Ibrahim shot Hoffman, Covelli said.

The Lake County coroner's office reported Hoffman died of a single gunshot wound.

Following the shooting, police said Ibrahim and Deason fled in a minivan to his house in Round Lake.

Police initially surrounded the home and called for a special tactical unit to make entry into the house, but Ibrahim exited without incident. Deason eventually exited the home without incident as well.

Both Ibrahim and Deason were questioned by police for several hours before charges against both were filed.

Ibrahim is charged with first-degree murder and obstructing justice. His bond was set at $5 million.

Deason is charged with obstructing justice as well after investigators said she provided them with misleading information. Her bond was set at $1 million.

Ibrahim has an extensive criminal history, according to the Lake County court clerk's website. He has faced multiple battery charges in the past and had several orders of protection lodged against him. He has several drug charges and convictions in the past as well.

Deason's legal history mostly involves traffic and alcohol offenses, dating back to her teens when she was charged with possession of alcohol by a minor up to a 2012 conviction for drunken driving.

Covelli said the investigation into Hoffman's death remains ongoing and additional charges against both Ibrahim and Deason could be filed later.