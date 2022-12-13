Train strikes, kills pedestrian in downtown Mount Prospect

Police continue to investigate the circumstances of a Metra train striking and killing a pedestrian Tuesday afternoon in downtown Mount Prospect.

According to Mount Prospect police, the pedestrian was hit shortly before 1 p.m. near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maple Street. Police and Metra officials did not release information on the person's identity.

The crossing at Emerson Street initially was blocked as police investigated, but the nearby crossing at Main Street (Route 83) remained open. The Emerson crossing was reopened about 4:30 p.m., officials said.

Metra traffic that initially was halted in both directions following the incident involving train #619, but later resumed with delays.