Train hits pedestrian in downtown Mount Prospect
Updated 12/13/2022 1:17 PM
Police are on the scene in downtown Mount Prospect, where an outbound Metra train struck a pedestrian today, temporarily halting train traffic and closing a rail crossing.
According to Mount Prospect police, the pedestrian was hit near the intersection of Prospect Avenue and Maple Street.
The crossing at Emerson Street was blocked as police investigate, but the nearby crossing at Main Street (Route 83) remained open.
Metra said train traffic in both directions was halted following the incident involving train #619.
