One dead, one in custody after shooting Monday in Fox Lake

Authorities said one man is dead and another in custody after a shooting in Fox Lake Monday night.

A spokesman for the Lake County Major Crime Task Force said a 77-year-old Fox Lake man was shot in his home on the 0-100 block of Mineola Drive at about 9:30 p.m. The man, whose identity has not been released, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses told police that a man and a woman fled the scene in a minivan.

A short time later, Round Lake police responded to an unrelated call on the 300 block of Lunar Drive and encountered a minivan that matched the description of the one wanted in connection with the shooting. Round Lake police were familiar with the man who normally drives the minivan and surrounded the house and requested special tactical assistance from neighboring police departments.

Just prior to the tactical unit being deployed, the suspect exited the home and was taken into custody, the task force spokesman said.

The suspect is cooperating with police.

According to the task force spokesman, preliminary investigation indicates the Fox Lake man invited a woman over to his home. While the woman was there, the other man entered the home and shot the Fox Lake man. The man and woman fled following the shooting.

Charges are pending.