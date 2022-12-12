Muslim nonprofits receive grants to help serve suburbs

Several Muslim nonprofits serving suburban communities recently received grants from the Community Collaboration Initiative, a research-based project through Indiana University's Lilly School of Philanthropy.

The initiative has awarded $1 million in Muslim Collaboration Prizes to 21 nonprofits over the past three years and connected them with other religious-based and secular philanthropic leaders.

Teams of five Muslim-led nonprofits received the maximum award of $200,000 for their collective goals. These nonprofits work in the areas of community organizing, national public policy and advocacy, Muslim community centers, health and well-being, and legal services.

Among the recipients were: Muslims Understanding and Helping Special Education Needs, Islamic Circle of North America Relief, the Muslim Civic Coalition, the Council of Islamic Organizations of Greater Chicago, Arab American Family Services, Syrian Community Network, Islamic Foundation North of Libertyville, the Mecca Center of Willowbrook, the Council on American-Islamic Relations-Chicago, and Muslim Legal Fund of America.

"Like many Muslim-led nonprofits, we represent a marginalized group. However, it is more than just the Muslim people; for us, it's the children and adults with disabilities," said Joohi Tahir of Naperville, co-founder and executive director of Muslims Understanding and Helping Special Education Needs.

The Naperville-based group serves children and adults with intellectual, mental, or physical disabilities. It aims to use the grant to start a cross-agency referral system to help people with multiple needs.

"This approach will allow our service recipients to receive care and support without being passed around aimlessly and left on their own to search for resources," Tahir said.

National change

The Muslim Civic Coalition, a partnership of activist organizations and influencers, this year released its first comprehensive Illinois Muslims Report and has gotten several new laws passed to benefit all Illinoisans.

The group is taking its efforts toward equity and social justice nationwide, working on behalf of Muslims and underrepresented faiths, races and communities.

"Our goal is similar to that of many of our sister organizations and allies, which is lifting the voices of the underrepresented and often invisible populations," said Elmhurst resident Reema Kamran, the coalition's executive director and co-founder. "We are excited because we are able to work on a grass-roots local level but then make a national impact because we can replicate the models of advocacy and research that we have been doing in Illinois."

Among the laws developed by the coalition are ones ensuring student athletes can't be punished or kept from play by choosing to wear a head covering (hijab) or other articles of religious clothing during sports activities and games, recognizing the contributions of Muslims in the education system through an inclusive curriculum, and establishing Jan. 17 as Muhammad Ali Day in Illinois.

"Our success in passing this at the state level, effectively replicated, can allow us to affect policy at the national, local and state levels across the country," Kamran said. "We're finding that there is way more collective impact when we work together versus working in our silos."

With the grant, the group will be building a platform to do policy work collectively with other regional and national organizations.

Empowering families

Islamic Circle of North America Relief is part of a national organization that takes a holistic approach to empowering families.

The group has offices in Chicago and Glendale Heights. It runs food pantries, a transitional housing program for homeless women, a back-to-school program, provides basic health care and offers a mobile clinic in Illinois. It also aids in disaster response nationwide.

"We do partner with over 130 local organizations here in Chicago," said Asma Jarad, a Bloomingdale resident and the Islamic Circle of North America Relief's communications strategist.

While its clients primarily are more from Asian and Middle Eastern communities, the group also serves the Latino community from its Glendale Heights center.

"Our services are open to anyone in need," Jarad said. "It's not just Muslims ... it's (for) anyone who walks through our pantry doors or walks through our office ... we provide that help to them."

Top educator retiring

Illinois' top education official, Carmen Ayala, recently announced plans to retire in February.

Ayala is the first female and Latina state superintendent of education, appointed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker in early 2019. She oversaw the shutdown of 852 public school districts serving nearly 2 million students during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. It led to widespread criticism from parents and politicians.

"Under her leadership, we've seen significant growth in high school graduation rates and other key educational metrics, a true testament to her hard work and dedication to Illinois students," Pritzker said.

Illinois' four-year high school graduation rate is at the highest in 12 years -- 87.3% -- driven by gains for Black and Hispanic students, according to the Illinois School Report Card.

Educator retention and diversity also increased during Ayala's tenure.

Ayala shepherded the creation of the Equity Journey Continuum, which helps school districts identify gaps in students' access to opportunities, resources, and supports.

She previously served as superintendent of West suburban Berwyn North District 98, assistant superintendent at Plainfield Unit District 202, director of school improvement at Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300, and assistant superintendent, director of bilingual services and teacher at East Aurora District 131.

Trailblazing judge

The Illinois Supreme Court has appointed Chantelle Arie Porter as a judge in the 18th Judicial Circuit for DuPage County.

She will be the first Black woman to serve as a judge in the circuit.

"That's definitely not what I set out to be," said Porter, 41, of Carol Stream. "I've always just wanted to serve ... to be an advocate for justice. It never was my intention (to make history). I just want to be a good judge."

Porter was appointed to fill the vacancy created by the election of Justice C. Liam Brennan to the Third District Appellate Court. Her appointment takes effect today and will end Dec. 2, 2024, following the November 2024 general election.

"Chantelle Porter is a highly skilled attorney who has earned the respect of the legal community in DuPage and throughout the Third District for her commitment to her clients and to improving the legal profession," Illinois Supreme Court Justice Mary K. O'Brien said in a news release.

Porter said she is grateful for the opportunity and "honored to be a part of this historic moment for our county."

Porter is the daughter of Hanover Park Trustee Herb Porter and Elgin Area School District U-46 board member Eva Porter.

She is a partner at A. Traub and Associates and served as a court-approved guardian ad litem, representing minors in DuPage, Cook and Will counties. She previously served as assistant public defender in the DuPage County public defender's juvenile division and as assistant public guardian in the Cook County office of the public guardian.

• Share stories, news and happenings from the suburban mosaic at mkrishnamurthy@dailyherald.com.