Fox Lake man dies after being struck by vehicle near Route 12

A 54-year-old Fox Lake man died after being struck by a vehicle Friday night in Fox Lake, officials said Monday.

Matthew Wood died from blunt-force injuries, according to an autopsy performed by the Lake County Coroner's office.

Wood was struck by a vehicle about 10:30 p.m. Friday near Route 12 and Eagle Point Road.

Information on where Wood was walking and whether the driver of the vehicle will be cited was not available.

The crash remains under investigation by the Fox Lake Police Department and Lake County's Major Crash Assistance Team.