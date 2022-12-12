DuPage Bar Association hosts toy drive

The DuPage County Bar Association is hosting its annual toy drive through Friday, Dec. 16. Bring new, unwrapped toys from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. weekdays to the Bar Center, 126 S. County Farm Road in Wheaton.

You also can drop toys off in the collection box located in the Attorney Resource Center on the third floor of the DuPage County Courthouse, 505 N. County Farm Road, Wheaton.

All toys must be delivered to the Bar Center by Dec. 16. Volunteers are needed to assist in sorting on Saturday morning, Dec. 17; contact the Bar Center at (630) 653-7779.