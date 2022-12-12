Delayed by pandemic, Mount Prospect woman now home after three-year deportation to the Philippines

Edgardo Bartolome hugs his son Aaron Bartolome as they waited outside the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility in Broadview to say good-bye to Julita Bartolome on the day she was deported in 2019. Esther Yoon-Ji Kang / WBEZ

Edgardo Bartolome is pictured here in 2019, holding up his wedding photo on the day of his wife's deportation back to her native Philippines. Julita Bartolome was approved for an immigrant visa and returned home recently. Esther Yoon-Ji Kang / WBEZ

On a recent Sunday morning, Edgardo Bartolome stood in the pulpit at Filipino Immanuel Baptist Church of Chicago on the Northwest Side. The 68-year-old pastor began singing an old worship song:

"In his time, in his time. He makes all things beautiful in his time."

As he sang, his 69-year-old wife Julita Bartolome, who in 2019 was deported to her native Philippines after more than 30 years in the United States, emerged from a door behind the pulpit. She was to join him in a duet of the song, but the plan was derailed when members of the congregation began to cry and rush the pulpit to hug her.

Aaron Bartolome was at a different church that morning but later saw a video recording and said: "It was a nice reunion for the people at the church. They really missed her."

In 2019, WBEZ first reported that Julita Bartolome was deported during a wave of immigration crackdowns by the Trump administration.

More than three years later, she's back home in Mount Prospect -- for good this time, according to Katherine Del Rosario, the family's lawyer.

