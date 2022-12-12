As candidate filing period begins, Rolling Meadows mayor announces he won't seek reelection

Rolling Meadows Mayor Joe Gallo announced he won't seek a second term in office, while open mayoral races in Buffalo Grove and Prospect Heights drew only one hopeful each, as candidate filing for the April 4 local election began Monday.

Petition filing for seats on most suburban municipal boards and all school district, library district and park district boards continues through next Monday, Dec. 19.

But many candidates file first thing on the opening day, hoping for their name to be in an advantageous spot at the top of the ballot.

Filing already has taken place in the few suburbs that were eligible for a Feb. 28 primary. Those include Elgin, Naperville, Schaumburg, Hoffman Estates, Palatine and Aurora.

Here's a look at some of Monday's filings.

Rolling Meadows

Gallo confirmed Monday that he won't seek another four years as the city's top elected official, and instead threw his support behind 7th Ward Alderman Lara Sanoica.

Sanoica was the lone mayoral candidate to file early Monday.

"During these last four years as mayor, I led this city through significant transformative change," Gallo said in a written statement. "It's no secret I got involved in city government in 2017 because I was unhappy with the way the city was operating. Today, I couldn't be happier with the changes that occurred since my initial involvement

"I feel I was able to bring a fresh perspective, a new approach to collaborating and helped ease our virtual pivot when the COVID-19 pandemic swept the world in 2020," he added, noting that he was the city's first mayor under 40 years old.

On the city council, the only contested race set up by Monday's early filings is in the 5th Ward, where Alderman Jon Bisesi filed for reelection and will face a challenge from newcomer Stefanie Boucher.

Buffalo Grove

Only Trustee Eric Smith submitted nominating petitions to seek the village president's post in April. Two-term incumbent Village President Beverly Sussman announced in August she would not seek another 4-year term.

Incumbent Trustees Gregory Pike and David Weidenfeld joined planning and zoning Commissioner Frank Cesario in filing to run for trustee. Three of the village board's six trustee seats will be at stake on Election Day.

Prospect Heights

Alderman Patrick Ludvigsen filed to run for mayor, seeking to fill the seat left open by the January death of three-term incumbent Nick Helmer.

Fifth Ward Alderman Matt Dolick was appointed acting mayor in the wake of Helmer's death but said he does not intend to seek the position full time.

Ludvigsen was appointed 2nd Ward alderman after the resignation of Kathleen Quinn in May. He previously served as 4th Ward alderman for 17 years, before moving to the 2nd Ward in 2020. He also served as mayor for the remainder of Rodney Pace's term following his 2007 resignation.

"I love serving the community," he said before filing his candidacy Monday morning. "I've been involved for a long time and would love to progress to the mayor's office. ... I'm excited. It's something I've always wanted to do."

One city council contest emerged early between 1st Ward Alderman Michelle Cameron, who's seeking a second term, and former Alderman Richard Hamen, who held the seat 12 years ago.

Arlington Heights

A contested race emerged in Arlington Heights, where the proposed Chicago Bears redevelopment is expected to be part of the debate.

Robin LaBedz, a nine-year trustee and the current president pro tem, and Tom Schwingbeck, a three-year trustee, filed for reelection.

Joining them in submitting petitions Monday were Scott Shirley, the former public works director; Wendy Dunnington, who ran and lost in 2021; and Martin Bauer, a recent attendee of board meetings and critic of potential public financing for the Bears project.

Mount Prospect

Four hopefuls filed to run for three trustee seats: incumbent Saccotelli, former Trustees William Grossi and Eleni Hatzis, and Elk Grove Township Trustee Vince Dante.

John Matuszak, who was appointed to the village board after former Trustee Peggy Pissarreck resigned in April, is running to fill the remaining two years of Pissarreck's term.

Des Plaines

Four seats on the city council are up for election -- and all four likely will be contested.

In the 2nd Ward, incumbent Colt Moylan filed to run, as did challengers Christopher Jensen and Earl L. Wilson.

In the 4th Ward, incumbent Artur Zadrozny and former Alderman Dick Sayad submitted their paperwork.

In the 6th Ward, newcomers Brian Inserello and Mark E. Walsten filed petitions for an open seat. Incumbent Malcom Chester can't run again because of term limits.

And in the 8th Ward, incumbent Shamoon Ebrahimi and former Alderman Michael Charewicz filed.

Barrington

In Monday's early filing, only newcomer Margot Dallstream filed for the three village trustee seats up for election in April.

North Barrington

First-term Village President Eleanor Sweet McDonnell filed to seek reelection. Also filing for the post was Jay Murphy, who ran for village trustee in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

Wheeling

Three seats on the Wheeling village board are up in April, and only the incumbents -- Ray Lang, Joe Vito and Dave Vogel -- filed for reelection on Monday.

Streamwood

Incumbent Trustees James P. Cecille and Mary F. Thon, along with newcomers Nazneen G. Hashmi and Larry W. Rybicki, filed for three available positions in Streamwood.

Bartlett

Incumbents Ray Deyne, Adam J. Hopkins and Renee Suwanski for three 4-year trustee seats up for election April 4, and recent appointee Joseph W. LaPorte filed to run for a 2-year seat.

Hanover Park

Three candidates filed nominating petitions seeking three available village board seats, including incumbents Herb Porter and Liza Gutierrez. They were joined by former Trustee Jon Kunkel, who lost a reelection bid four years ago.

Trustee James Kemper is not expected to seek another term.

Vernon Hills

Three 4-year trustee seats are on the ballot. Incumbents Mike Marquardt and Nancy Forster are seeking reelection. They were joined by Sandra Hernandez-Aguirre.

Round Lake Beach

Trustees Margie Cleveland, Paul Stout and Martha Ibarra filed for reflection together as the Vision for Tomorrow party. Three seats are up for election April 4.

Antioch

Trustee Ed Macek was the only candidate to file Monday. The board seats of Mary Dominiak and Mary Pedersen also are up for election.

• Daily Herald staff writers Christopher Placek, Eric Peterson and Mick Zawislak contributed to this report.