A pair of possible mayoral races in Northwest suburbs as candidate filing period begins

Open mayoral races in Buffalo Grove and Prospect Heights drew only one hopeful each when candidate filing began Monday morning, but incumbents in Rolling Meadows and North Barrington could face challenges in the April 4 election.

In Buffalo Grove, only village Trustee Eric Smith submitted nominating petitions to seek the village president's post in April. Two-term incumbent Village President Beverly Sussman announced in August she would not seek another four-year term.

Incumbent village trustees Gregory Pike and David Weidenfeld joined planning and zoning Commissioner Frank Cesario in filing to run for trustee. Three of the village board's six trustee seats will be at stake on Election Day.

In Prospect Heights, Alderman Patrick Ludvigsen filed to run for mayor, 11 months after the death of three-term incumbent Nick Helmer.

Firth Ward Alderman Matt Dolick was appointed acting mayor in the wake of Helmer's death, but said he does not intend to seek the position full time.

Ludvigsen was appointed 2nd Ward alderman after the resignation of Kathleen Quinn in May. He previously served as 4th Ward alderman for 17 years, before moving to the 2nd Ward in 2020. He also served as mayor for the remainder of Rodney Pace's term following his 2007 resignation.

"I love serving the community," he said before filing his candidacy Monday morning. "I've been involved for a long time and would love to progress to the mayor's office. ... I'm excited. It's something I've always wanted to do."

One city council contest emerged early between 1st Ward Alderman Michelle Cameron, who's seeking a second term, and former alderman Richard Hamen, who held the seat 12 years ago.

In Rolling Meadows, first-term 7th Ward Alderman Lara Sanoica filed to run for mayor, setting up a possible challenge to incumbent Joe Gallo. As of Monday morning, Gallo had not filed nominating petitions to run for a second term.

On the city council, 5th Ward Alderman Jon Biesi filed for reelection and will face a challenge from newcomer Stefanie Boucher.

In North Barrington, first-term Village President Eleanor Sweet McDonnell filed to seek reelection. Also filing for the post was Jay Murphy, who ran for village trustee in the 2019 and 2021 elections.

In Mount Prospect, four hopefuls filed to run for three trustee seats: incumbent Trustee Colleen Saccotelli, former trustees William Grossi and Eleni Hatzis, and Elk Grove Township Trustee Vince Dante. John Matuszak, who was appointed to the village board after former Trustee Peggy Pissarreck resigned in April, is running to fill the remaining two years of Pissarreck's term.