Third man charged in McHenry intersection shootout

More than a year after a shootout that left more than 50 shell casings scattered at a McHenry intersection, a third man has been arrested.

Davontae L. Newkum, 26, of North Chicago was arrested Nov. 28 after being charged in September with felonies alleging that he brought an "AR-15 style pistol" to Prairie Ridge High School in Crystal Lake in August 2021 and shot at a Nissan Maxima, court records show.

He also is accused of possessing the firearm despite a felony conviction for obstructing justice in Lake County, according to the criminal complaint.

The most serious charge Newkum faces -- aggravated discharge of a firearm -- can carry a sentence of four to 15 years in prison but is also probational.

Also charged in the shooting are Deontae M. Wade, 27, of Waukegan, and Dante L. Terrell Jr., 30, of Zion. Both face multiple felony charges, including attempted murder.

Prosecutors have alleged the shooting occurred when Terrell, in a red Jeep Compass, was leaving football game at Prairie Ridge High School when the Nissan Maxima approached the intersection at Route 31 and Bull Valley Road.

Terrell is accused of shooting at a passenger in the Nissan. Wade is accused of trying to kill the driver and passenger of the Jeep Compass.

No injuries were reported.

Newkum's bail was set at $500,000. He would need to post 10% to be released pending trial.

Wade and Terrell also are being held at the McHenry County jail.