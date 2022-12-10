 

Kids in Fox Valley, DuPage County get help from officers with their holiday shopping

  • Carpentersville Patrol Commander Paul Brandt helps 12-year-old Anneliese Salgado also of Carpentersville pick out a coat during Shop with a Cop Saturday at Walmart in Carpentersville.

  • West Dundee Detective Mike Slager helps Sergio Cabral, 5, also of West Dundee, select a toy during Shop with a Cop Saturday at Walmart in Carpentersville.

  • Carpentersville Sgt. Al Webb talks with 11-year-old Angel Martinez of Chicago as they walk the aisles during Shop with a Cop Saturday at Walmart in Carpentersville.

  • Jack Martinez, 10 fist bumps Glen Ellyn police officer Alisson Ramirez after he found a gift for a family member during the Shop with a Cop event at the Bloomingdale Meijer on Saturday.

  • Elmhurst Police Officer Rachel Mayer and Bladimir Hernandez, 10, look over the items he has chosen for himself and others during the Shop with a Cop event Saturday at the Bloomingdale Meijer.

  • Santa arrives at the Shop with a Cop event Saturday at the Bloomingdale Meijer riding atop a SWAT rescue vehicle.

Daily Herald staff report
Updated 12/10/2022 6:19 PM

Kids teamed up with police officers Saturday at Shop With a Cop events in Kane and DuPage counties.

Law enforcement agencies in Dundee Township took kids holiday shopping at the Walmart in Carpentersville.

 

In DuPage County, teams of local officers helped kids with their shopping at the Bloomingdale Meijer.

According to Shop With a Cop of Dundee Township, the events are intended to establish and build positive relationships between police officers and children of the community. Organizers hope to provide a joyful holiday for underprivileged children who, without this event, may not experience one.

Each year Shop with a Cop grows in number of kids invited to participate, according to the Dundee Township group.

