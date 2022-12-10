Kids in Fox Valley, DuPage County get help from officers with their holiday shopping
Updated 12/10/2022 6:19 PM
Kids teamed up with police officers Saturday at Shop With a Cop events in Kane and DuPage counties.
Law enforcement agencies in Dundee Township took kids holiday shopping at the Walmart in Carpentersville.
In DuPage County, teams of local officers helped kids with their shopping at the Bloomingdale Meijer.
According to Shop With a Cop of Dundee Township, the events are intended to establish and build positive relationships between police officers and children of the community. Organizers hope to provide a joyful holiday for underprivileged children who, without this event, may not experience one.
Each year Shop with a Cop grows in number of kids invited to participate, according to the Dundee Township group.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.