Glendale Heights man facing multiple weapons charges

A Glendale Heights man is facing multiple weapons charges following a joint investigation involving federal, state and local law enforcement officers targeting suburban gangs.

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul's office announced the arrest of 24-year-old Cordveel Davis as the latest arrest in the ongoing operation.

Davis is charged with unlawful use of a weapon by a felon and unlawful sale or delivery of a firearm.

He could receive up to seven years if convicted of the most serious charges.

Davis was in bond court Thursday, Raoul's office reported. A bond amount was not provided.

His next court date is slated for Feb. 1.

According to Raoul, an ATF investigation uncovered known suburban gang members and their associates involved in illegally selling drugs and guns. Davis is the most recent person charged in connection with that investigation.

Previous arrests include four Aurora men, two men from Bensenville and another man from Montgomery. They are all charged with a litany of weapons or drug crimes.