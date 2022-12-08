Man sentenced for carjacking and armed robbery in Addison

A South suburban man was sentenced Thursday to decades in prison for a carjacking and an armed robbery in Addison in 2020.

James T. Kimbrough, 25, of Dolton pleaded guilty Aug. 25 to aggravated vehicular hijacking and armed robbery.

DuPage County Judge Daniel Guerin sentenced Kimbrough to 34 years on each count, to be served concurrently with each other and with a 15-year sentence he received for armed robbery in Cook County.

Kimbrough appeared on the Addison Police Department's radar on May 11, 2020, after the theft of a Chevy Camaro. The victim was sitting in his car outside his home when Kimbrough approached the driver's-side window and asked if he could borrow the victim's phone, the DuPage County state's attorney said in a news release The victim declined but ultimately changed his mind and allowed Kimbrough to use the in-car Bluetooth system, the news release said. After Kimbrough attempted to make three phone calls, he pointed a gun at the victim and ordered him out of the car, prosecutors said.

Authorities located the car through OnStar and disabled it at a gas station in Summit, where Kimbrough was arrested.

Police later linked Kimbrough to an armed robbery at a Marathon gas station in Addison on March 29, 2020. Kimbrough kicked his way into a secured area where the clerk was working and stole money and Swisher Sweet cigars, the news release said.