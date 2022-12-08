Fox River Grove man accused of firing shots in neighborhood gets probation

A 55-year-old Fox River Grove man accused of firing a gun three times while parked in his driveway pleaded guilty Thursday to possessing a semi-automatic handgun without the required state ID.

Anthony Masoni, of the 400 block of Concord Avenue, was subsequently sentenced to 18 months of probation with special conditions and 176 days of jail time, which he won't have to serve unless a judge decides otherwise, McHenry County court records show.

Masoni entered into a negotiated plea of guilty to possession of a firearm without requisite FOID card, and in exchange, additional charges of reckless discharge of a firearm, possession of a firearm ammunition without a FOID card and disorderly conduct were dismissed.

Masoni also must perform 50 hours of public service and pay about $1,900 in fines and fees, according to court documents.

Masoni was accused of discharging a Taurus .45-caliber semi-automatic handgun on April 27 while sitting in a 2017 white Ford van parked in his driveway. His FOID card had been revoked in April 2015.

He also was accused of having ammunition -- an Aguila Ammunition 9-mm cartridge and a magazine with .45-caliber ammunition -- in his possession without a valid FOID card.