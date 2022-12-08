Former chamber CEO selected for vacated Naperville City Council seat

Former Naperville Area Chamber of Commerce CEO Nicki Anderson has been selected to fill the Naperville City Council seat vacated by Patty Gustin, who was sworn in this week to serve on the DuPage County Board.

Naperville officials announced the appointment on Thursday. Anderson, who is not on the ballot for the upcoming municipal election, will be sworn in at the Dec. 20 city council meeting and serve through the remainder of Gustin's term, which ends in April.

"Nicki's former and current community experience is the perfect fit for the next four months on the dais," Mayor Steve Chirico said in a statement. "Her knowledge, leadership style and willingness to fill this vacancy provide a skillful voice to round out the council."

Anderson is currently Benedictine University's director of LEADS, the undergraduate women's leadership program, and the executive director of university development. She also serves on the Loaves and Fishes board of directors.

Gustin, an agent at Charles Rutenberg Realty, was elected in 2015 as a Naperville councilwoman and served two terms. In the November election, Gustin earned a spot on the DuPage County Board in District 5 by finishing second in a race for three seats.