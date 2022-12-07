St. Norbert students find giving better than receiving

St. Norbert preschool teacher Lisa Oetking's class thought donating gifts they bought to Toys for Tots made for "the best field trip ever." Courtesy of Lisa Oetking

It was the best field trip ever.

That's what St. Norbert School teacher Lisa Oetking's preschool students thought about a class visit to a Northbrook discount store.

It didn't involve any of the typical inducements 4- and 5-year-olds might appreciate such as visiting a zoo or having pizza.

Their Dec. 1 field trip to the dollar store involved wearing cool fake antlers they picked up there, and charity.

Each of Oetking's students purchased three toys apiece. They then walked down to the Northbrook Village Hall and dropped off the donations in the Toys for Tots bin set up there.

It was enough of a heartwarming scene that even some construction workers paused to compliment them, said Oetking, in her 16th year teaching at St. Norbert School in Northbrook.

"Everyone was just in awe," she said. "Everyone was just very proud of them."

Oetking said according to Principal Dr. Margaret Hoody, or "Maggie," the holidays are prime time for community service at St. Norbert.

"Our principal says the community is our classroom," Oetking said.

Students are learning about community service in a variety of ways.

Other initiatives, done by different grades at St. Norbert, include donations to Feed My Starving Children, singing carols to senior groups, and decorating Christmas trees with hats and mittens that are then donated to Catholic Charities through the Archdiocese of Chicago.

St. Norbert, which teaches students in preschool through eighth grade, also has a Christmas Bazaar for its elementary students. Families donate gifts and students "shop" at the bazaar for presents for their own families, with proceeds going to people in need identified by St. Norbert Church and Parish.

For Oetking, it was the first time she had led her students on one of these charitable holiday field trips. The response indicated it likely won't be the last.

"One little kid, which I thought was so fun, said it was the best field trip ever, which was special because it was nothing for them, they were giving to others," Oetking said.

"I think what's neat is we started it at preschool, so they start at a young age and carry it on through the years. And like our principal said, the community is our classroom, so we can do more hands-on learning to help others."