 

Pedestrian killed in Westmont

 
Daily Herald report
Updated 12/7/2022 12:38 PM

A man has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Westmont.

Daniel Fitzmaurice, 65, was hit around 8:38 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue, according to police.

 

He was crossing from the north side to the south and was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Fitzmaurice died at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The driver remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.

