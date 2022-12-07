Pedestrian killed in Westmont

A man has died after being hit by a car Tuesday night in Westmont.

Daniel Fitzmaurice, 65, was hit around 8:38 p.m. in the 300 block of East Ogden Avenue, according to police.

He was crossing from the north side to the south and was not in a crosswalk, police said.

Fitzmaurice died at Advocate Good Samaritan Hospital in Downers Grove.

The driver remained at the scene. The crash remains under investigation.