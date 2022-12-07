Demolition crews tear down former Mount Prospect fire, police headquarters

Demolition crews are clawing away at the former Mount Prospect fire and police headquarters in the village's downtown, clearing the way for a new six-story residential building.

Bricks disappeared from the outside walls Wednesday. exposing rafters and abandoned rooms. Piles of debris rose beside the future home of a development to be called HQ Residences.

Mount Prospect recently closed on the $2 million sale of the building. Proceeds from the sale will be deposited in the Prospect and Main Tax Increment Financing district fund, to support other projects downtown.

Plans call for 88 rental units in the building at 112 E. Northwest Highway, including six townhouses with garages, and nine studio, 62 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments. The plan also includes 3,500 square feet of retail/restaurant space.

The village expects the project complete in about two years.

The fire department moved into its new main facility at 111 E. Rand Road in April 2020. Police opened their new headquarters at 911 E. Kensington Road about two months later.