 

Demolition crews tear down former Mount Prospect fire, police headquarters

  • Demolition of Mount Prospect's former downtown police and fire headquarters was underway Wednesday. Crews are clearing the property for a new, six-story residential building.

      Demolition of Mount Prospect's former downtown police and fire headquarters was underway Wednesday. Crews are clearing the property for a new, six-story residential building. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • Demolition crews were at work Wednesday tearing down Mount Prospect's former police and fire headquarters downtown. Both departments moved to new headquarters on 2020.

      Demolition crews were at work Wednesday tearing down Mount Prospect's former police and fire headquarters downtown. Both departments moved to new headquarters on 2020. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • A demolition worker sifts through rubble as the walls of Mount Prospect's former fire and police headquarters come down Wednesday.

      A demolition worker sifts through rubble as the walls of Mount Prospect's former fire and police headquarters come down Wednesday. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

  • A demolition vehicle sorts through a pile of rubble Wednesday near Mount Prospect's former fire and police headquarters. The site is the future home of a six-story residential building.

      A demolition vehicle sorts through a pile of rubble Wednesday near Mount Prospect's former fire and police headquarters. The site is the future home of a six-story residential building. Steve Zalusky | Staff Photographer

 
Updated 12/7/2022 6:09 PM

Demolition crews are clawing away at the former Mount Prospect fire and police headquarters in the village's downtown, clearing the way for a new six-story residential building.

Bricks disappeared from the outside walls Wednesday. exposing rafters and abandoned rooms. Piles of debris rose beside the future home of a development to be called HQ Residences.

 

Mount Prospect recently closed on the $2 million sale of the building. Proceeds from the sale will be deposited in the Prospect and Main Tax Increment Financing district fund, to support other projects downtown.

Plans call for 88 rental units in the building at 112 E. Northwest Highway, including six townhouses with garages, and nine studio, 62 one-bedroom and 11 two-bedroom apartments. The plan also includes 3,500 square feet of retail/restaurant space.

The village expects the project complete in about two years.

The fire department moved into its new main facility at 111 E. Rand Road in April 2020. Police opened their new headquarters at 911 E. Kensington Road about two months later.

0 Comments
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.
                                                                                                                                                                                                                       
 