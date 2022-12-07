Cyclist hit by car in Mount Prospect
Updated 12/7/2022 7:19 PM
A cyclist was injured after being stuck by a vehicle in Mount Prospect, officials said Wednesday.
Crews responded about 11:15 a.m. to the crash near Schoenbeck and Rand roads, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.
The cyclist was taken to a hospital. The crash is still under investigation.
