 

Cyclist hit by car in Mount Prospect

 
By Jonah S. Nink
Daily Herald correspondent
Updated 12/7/2022 7:19 PM

A cyclist was injured after being stuck by a vehicle in Mount Prospect, officials said Wednesday.

Crews responded about 11:15 a.m. to the crash near Schoenbeck and Rand roads, according to the Mount Prospect Fire Department.

 

The cyclist was taken to a hospital. The crash is still under investigation.

