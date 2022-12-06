Vernon Hills Senior Center hosts open house Wednesday
The Vernon Hills Senior Center is hosting an open house from 1 to 4 p.m. Wednesday.
The center is located in the lower level of village hall, 290 Evergreen Drive.
A holiday singalong will be held from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m., and visitors are invited to bring a treat to share.
For more information, visit the news section at vernonhills.org.
