Police searching for suspect after shooting injures one

Streamwood and Bartlett police are conducting a joint investigation to determine who shot a man Monday who was taken to a hospital from a home in Streamwood.

Streamwood police said no one is in custody and investigators are trying to determine where the crime occurred.

The victim was transported from a home on the 4000 block of Club Tree Drive. Authorities did not say when they received the call or release the age or hometown of the victim.

The man's wounds are not considered life-threatening, police added.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident and don't believe there is an ongoing threat to the public.