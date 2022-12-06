Man charged with shooting 6 times at Lombard home

A Warrenville man has been charged with shooting six times into a Lombard home on Friday evening.

Bail was set Monday at $100,000 for Brian A. Redmond, 31, of the 28000 block of Ferry Road. He is charged with one felony count of aggravated discharge of a firearm and one felony count of obstructing justice, according to DuPage County court records.

To be freed pretrial, Redmond will need to post $10,000, wear a GPS monitor and stay at least 1,000 feet away from the victim and the victim's home and workplace.

Police were called Friday to a home on North Joyce Road for a report of a domestic dispute, according to a news release from the DuPage County state's attorney's office.

The occupants told police Redmond had been there earlier in the day. He refused. Then once outside the residence, he is alleged to have told one of them, "You know I'll kill ya, right?" and said to another, "What chat I do -- you know I'll shoot you, right?" He then left.

But at 6:58 p.m., he returned and fired six shots into an upstairs window, the release said.

He was arrested at 1:30 a.m. Saturday at his home.

The obstruction charge alleges Redmond refused to comply with a search warrant to swab his mouth to obtain a DNA sample.

He is due to be arraigned on Jan. 10.