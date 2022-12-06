Firefighter sustains minor injury while containing Wheaton blaze

One firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting a house fire in Wheaton, according to the Wheaton Fire Department.

About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 200 block of South Morgan Avenue.

Authorities said none of the occupants were home when crews arrived, and the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.

The fire is still under investigation.