Firefighter sustains minor injury while containing Wheaton blaze
Updated 12/6/2022 5:25 PM
One firefighter sustained a minor injury while fighting a house fire in Wheaton, according to the Wheaton Fire Department.
About 12:45 p.m. Tuesday, firefighters responded to the 200 block of South Morgan Avenue.
Authorities said none of the occupants were home when crews arrived, and the blaze was under control in about 20 minutes.
The fire is still under investigation.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.