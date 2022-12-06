Elburn to ask voters for $9.9 million for a new police station

Elburn Village Hall also is home to the Elburn Police Department. Sandy Bressner/Shaw Local News Network

Elburn will seek permission from voters to borrow $9.9 million to build a new police station on Anderson Road.

The village board voted on Monday to put the question on the April ballot. The existing police station is inside the village hall.

If the village is allowed to borrow the money, it will repay the loan over 20 years. The estimated annual cost to a homeowner would be $100 per $100,000 of the assessed value of their home.

Police Chief Nick Sikora said about 50 people came through the police department during the Christmas Stroll on Saturday to ask questions about a potential new police station and tour the current facility.

"Everyone understood what we're asking for," Sikora said.

Ken Gustafson, a longtime resident and business owner in Elburn, was a member of the police department's Citizen Task Force. The panel evaluated the need for a new station and the options to replace it.

After reviewing the challenges of the facility, which measures roughly 1,900 square feet, Gustafson said the task force realized it "is not going to serve us for any length of time."

Among the drawbacks of the facility, Gustafson mentioned the lack of a licensed holding facility, requiring the police to transfer individuals to the Kane County jail. He said there is not a secure parking structure to bring prisoners into the facility for booking, leaving opportunities for escape. There also is no room to safely process and properly store evidence or secure weapons.

Gustafson said the building materials, including drywall and wooden doors, are inadequate for a safe facility.

He said the task force evaluated the possibility of renovating several buildings in town, including the Elburn Community Center. After deciding those options were unrealistic, they opted for a plan to build a new station located on a site on Anderson Road, south of Keslinger Road.

Gustafson said the land was purchased for $25,000, which he called "a steal." Utilities and other infrastructure needed already exist there, which was another plus, he said.

The task force conducted a mail-in survey to obtain residents' opinions. Results were evenly split for and opposed to the idea, Gustafson said.

"Nobody wants to pay more taxes," he said.

However, he said if residents looked at their tax bills, they would recognize the village's portion is smaller than some of the other taxing bodies.

"The school's portion of a resident's taxes comes to 67%," he said.

Kaneland School District 302 also plans to put a question on the April ballot.

"It's important to educate the kids, but I hope that people will also believe that the safety of our community and our officers is important, too," Gustafson said.

The village had considered a referendum for the Nov. 8 election but decided to wait until April to give residents a chance to learn more about the plan for the new building, how it will affect them and the advantages a new facility will provide.

"As the town grows, we're going to need it," Gustafson said. "Plus, the longer you wait (on construction projects), the more expensive it becomes."

Gustafson said a new committee will be established to provide information to the community about the referendum through public meetings and door-to-door communication with people.