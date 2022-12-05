Schaumburg auto body shop damaged after Dumpster, car fire spreads
Updated 12/5/2022 6:16 PM
No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening blaze that Schaumburg fire officials said spread into an auto body shop after starting in an outdoor Dumpster and nearby parked car.
Fire officials are still investigating what sparked the fire shortly after 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Wise Road.
The shop was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, officials said.
Firefighters arrived to find both the Dumpster and car parked outside the business were on fire, and flames had spread to the interior of the one-story shop.
It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The building was not equipped with sprinklers, officials said.
No damage estimate was immediately available, but the building was deemed uninhabitable.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.