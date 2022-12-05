Schaumburg auto body shop damaged after Dumpster, car fire spreads

No injuries were reported in a Sunday evening blaze that Schaumburg fire officials said spread into an auto body shop after starting in an outdoor Dumpster and nearby parked car.

Fire officials are still investigating what sparked the fire shortly after 6 p.m. on the 800 block of Wise Road.

The shop was unoccupied at the time of the blaze, officials said.

Firefighters arrived to find both the Dumpster and car parked outside the business were on fire, and flames had spread to the interior of the one-story shop.

It took about 20 minutes to extinguish the fire. The building was not equipped with sprinklers, officials said.

No damage estimate was immediately available, but the building was deemed uninhabitable.