How to get a Santa swoop through your Schaumburg neighborhood

The Schaumburg police and fire departments will be escorting Santa Claus through several Schaumburg neighborhoods from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.

If you want Santa visiting your neighborhood, send a request, including your name, phone, email and mailing address, to Crime Prevention Specialist Paula Diaz pdiaz@schaumburg.com or call (847) 348.7274. There will be a random drawing before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a chance to receive a neighborhood Santa visit.

Winning neighborhoods will be notified by Thursday, Dec. 8.