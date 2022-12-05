How to get a Santa swoop through your Schaumburg neighborhood
Updated 12/5/2022 10:33 AM
The Schaumburg police and fire departments will be escorting Santa Claus through several Schaumburg neighborhoods from 2 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 11.
If you want Santa visiting your neighborhood, send a request, including your name, phone, email and mailing address, to Crime Prevention Specialist Paula Diaz pdiaz@schaumburg.com or call (847) 348.7274. There will be a random drawing before 5 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 6, for a chance to receive a neighborhood Santa visit.
Winning neighborhoods will be notified by Thursday, Dec. 8.
Get articles sent to your inbox.
Article Comments
Guidelines: Keep it civil and on topic; no profanity, vulgarity, slurs or personal attacks. People who harass others or joke about tragedies will be blocked. If a comment violates these standards or our terms of service, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box. To find our more, read our FAQ.