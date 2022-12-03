Firearms charges follow drive-by shooting in Wauconda

Wauconda police have arrested two brothers in connection with a drive-by shooting Friday night.

Two women, both 17, reported being fired on by individuals they knew while driving in the 300 block of Brown Street at 7:16 p.m., authorities said.

One of the brothers is an ex-boyfriend of one of the victims, Wauconda police noted.

Acting on that information, officers went to the home of Raul and Martin Gonzalez in the 200 block of Slocum Lake Road where they found a loaded firearm and took both into custody.

Raul Gonzalez, 18, is charged with two counts of aggravated discharge of a firearm on an occupied vehicle, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon, aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no FOID card, and aggravated unlawful use of a weapon with no concealed carry license. All are felonies.

Martin Gonzalez, 20, is charged with driving with a revoked license and attempting to obstruct justice; both are misdemeanors.

"This was a targeted incident and there is no further threat to the community," officials said.

Police are asking residents with Ring Video Doorbell footage around the time of the crime in the 300 block of Brown Street to contact the department at (847) 526-2421.