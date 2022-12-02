DuPage County property transfers for Oct. 19 to Nov. 1, 2022

Addison

$623,000; 763 W Fairway Drive, Addison; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Meritus Homes Inc to Kathleen Flanagan

$490,000; 4N331 9th Ave., Addison; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Satyam Kaneria to Eduardo Melgazo

$365,000; 125 N Adams Drive, Addison; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by John P Cataudella to William J Hinman

$345,000; 1344 W Mulloy Drive, Addison; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dariusz S Bunda to Eduardo Galicia Ortiz

$245,000; 811 N Craig Place, Addison; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Annette Ciancanelli to Trung Truong

$113,500; 342 S Kingery Drive, Addison; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Mary Cruz to Raul Aguilar

$110,000; 943 N Rohlwing Rd Unit 101H, Addison; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Claudia De La Torre to Charo Fiorenzo

Aurora

$630,500; 2233 Red Maple Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Hemali Shah to Samir Kumar Saha

$512,000; 3091 Whitney Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Raman Pattisapu to Venkat Ratnam Chowdary Ganne

$490,000; 3395 Charlemaine Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Alexandre Tersano to Kitti Jamkajornkiat

$425,000; 3462 Fletcher Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Deshawn Weeks to Michael D Williams

$410,000; 2555 Coach And Surrey Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timothy C Tokars to Lisa Musante

$394,500; 858 Finley Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to Manoj Reddy Pagidela

$380,000; 2053 Westbury Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Gill M Valerio Jr to Fan Li

$345,000; 2119 Hammel Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Mark A Sloan to Lourdes M Quinones

$344,000; 900 Kensington Place, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Howard L Belcher Jr to Jose A Castillo

$319,000; 1409 Cottonwood Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Brandan Rissman to Purna Paudel

$316,000; 3292 Bromley Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Luvthyhome LLC to Venkata Raghavendra Ghanithala

$312,000; 780 Donna Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 24, 2022, by Robert L Millen to Ignacio Reyes Vilchis

$290,000; 751 Hermitage Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Geraldine A Volpe to Robert J Francis

$280,000; 1984 Edinburgh Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by American Homes 4 Rent Properties to Greg Furneaux

$276,000; 1246 Oakleaf Ct Unit 1, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Les Santeler to Catherine Rausch

$275,000; 987 Parkhill Cir Unit 987, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Leonard E Rago to Sundar Bandepalli

$273,000; 5 S Oakhurst Drive, Aurora; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Clint R Packard to Zachary T Barr

$266,000; 2232 Prairie St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Eric Sickler to Michell Hernandez

$266,000; 1113 Burgundy Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Ronald J Fenske Jr to Oscar Mendoza

$265,000; 2560 Ridge Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Vince D Agostino to Roberto Lopez

$259,000; 2820 Shelly Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Inga Jurevicius to Monisa Aqai

$258,000; 900 Fieldstone Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Joey Kern to Carrie Kurtz

$255,500; 300 Aster Court, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by John L Fazzini to Lan Hankes

$250,000; 325 Seminary Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Alberto Fonseca Jr to Irvin Arellano

$250,000; 128 N Calhoun St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Antonio Zepeda to Juan Ramirez

$242,500; 785 E Benton St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Rigoberto Ruiz to Magally A Velasquez Alcala

$241,000; 2505 Parkview Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Maria G Ramirez to Salvador Cisneros

$240,000; 1030 Dover Lane, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Edward Michael Farmer to Carol Carrier

$239,000; 970 Arlon Road, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Hoa Quang Pham to Elizabeth Wagner

$238,000; 3529 Princeton Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Boris Novikov to Agim Talelli

$233,000; 1159 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Diana D Chavez to Victor Brown

$230,000; 1039 Douglas Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Craig M Brach to Sonia Torres

$229,000; 406 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Juan S Briseno to Crystal Briseno

$220,000; 114 Hillwood Pl Unit 5-D, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Jeanette L Fairchild to Nicole Englese Debruycker

$216,000; 1577 Victoria Park Circle, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Madelyn Phillips to Dhavalbhai Patel

$205,000; 3431 Sandpiper Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Valerie Cramer to Abdul H Khan

$200,000; 427 Grand Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Daniel C Kocunik to David C Valerio

$192,500; 859 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Qingyuan Fan to Martin Martinez Jr

$185,000; 947 Four Seasons Blvd., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by David Valerio to Sebastian Gomez

$180,000; 1303 Summit Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John Cordero to Ismael Soto Cruz

$180,000; 1025 Symphony Drive, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Chad E Feldotto to Maryam Dayala

$170,000; 2515 Prairieview Ln S, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Anton Prokopenko to Sharonda A Bell

$168,000; 1351 N Glen Cir Unit D, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Arlando Kimbrough to Taurian Xavier Neal

$155,000; 414 Superior St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Jose M Rios to Gustavo Morales

$145,000; 1060 N Farnsworth Ave Unit 1303, Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Yudelka Garcia Gil to Alma R Pollard

$141,500; 822 E Lake St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John A Schiradelly to Jhon Cordero

$106,500; 1112 Mcmillen Ave., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Lillie L Lott to La Loma Properties LLC

$100,000; 465 S Spencer St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Kane County Sheriff to Jason Reyes

$85,000; 523 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John Wyeth to Jose Tavizon

$85,000; 523 N Ohio St., Aurora; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jay R Wyeth to Jose Tavizon

Bensenville

$475,000; 4N021 Il Route 83, Bensenville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Fischer Family Investments LLC to Heradio Quintero

$258,000; 235 S Mason St., Bensenville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Diana M Hinman to Jamie Marie Depaolo

$120,000; 1043 S York Rd Unit 512, Bensenville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Jolanta Sokolowska Bialik to Christian Edward Alvarez

$115,000; 100 N Mason St Unit 302, Bensenville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Kehar Singh to Andrea Figueroa

Bloomingdale

$530,000; 151 Paxton Road, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Christine L Cottle to David A Fanella

$332,000; 119 Country Club Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Mary Schmidt to Fahd Rahman

$250,500; 205 Edgebrook Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Shirley Ann Haynes Estate to Greenhouse Real Estate LLC

$239,000; 251 Tamarack Drive, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Ann Thanos to Shedrick E Duncan

$202,500; 316 Lincoln Ct Unit A, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Christian G Estrada to Debbie Korell

$194,000; 120 Glengarry Dr Unit 7-211, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jose M Diaz to Jeisson Aguilar

$151,500; 192 College Dr Unit B, Bloomingdale; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Billy Frias

Burr Ridge

$292,000; 8094 Garfield Ave Unit 4 3, Burr Ridge; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Lauren Serrano to Diamond Jones

$275,000; 8070 Garfield Ave., Burr Ridge; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Steven R Mueller to Maria Patricia Buenaventura

Carol Stream

$340,000; 155 Surrey Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Rodolpho Martinez to Katherine L Bendis

$310,000; 1218 Evergreen Drive, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Keith W Lange to Jacob Mathew

$309,500; 295 Tomahawk Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Lindita Lumani to Matthew Brannstrom

$281,000; 1142 Bradbury Circle, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Susan Arriola to Stephen Jadown

$235,000; 747 Colorado Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Audrey Leonard to Geraldine Manard

$224,000; 26W283 North Ave., Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by DLJ Mortgage Capital Inc to Alexander Soto

$219,000; 755 Colorado Court, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Christopher Chiefari to John W Mendyk

$150,000; 498 Timber Ridge Dr Unit 107, Carol Stream; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Patrick T Foys to Fauzia Sojela

Darien

$545,000; 8800 Royal Swan Lane, Darien; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Richard Chung to Katherine Chung

$387,000; 1642 Holly Ave., Darien; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Angela A Serpico to Ross Wintersteen

$375,000; 949 Ironwood Ave., Darien; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by James H Cipriani to Przemyslaw T Latos

$275,000; 709 79th St Unit 309, Darien; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Ardyth L Duhatschek Krause to Maria Tolzien

$245,500; 1533 Darien Lake Drive, Darien; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Scott J Barnett to Lukasz B Wierzba

$240,000; 7922 Knottingham Cir Unit C, Darien; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Arvydas Kacinskas to Dijana Siljanoska

$230,000; 1532 Darien Lake Drive, Darien; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Mark Gentile to Tamara Darwish

$194,000; 8302 Portsmouth Dr Unit B, Darien; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Bone Angelovski to Samantha Luckett

Downers Grove

$675,000; 4837 Lee Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lawrence A Carraro to Nathan T Vander Zanden

$540,000; 240 Shady Lane, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Claudia M Anderson to Annette Ensing

$475,000; 4836 Oakwood Ave., Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Cecil E Wolberton to Neil Michael Brown

$460,000; 922 Warren Ave Unit 303, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Keegan Wade Roach to Hemant Panchal

$410,000; 8224 Cambridge Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Daniel E Lifka to Guillermo Valles

$315,000; 6524 Barclay Court, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Michael W Miller to Ieva Butkute

$180,000; 7441 Blackburn Ave Unit 106, Downers Grove; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Kisauna A Walker to Nicolai Postica

$176,000; 400 74th St Unit V 205, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Property Partners Of Fox Valley to Istora Kasimova

$135,000; 2339 Ogden Ave Unit 9, Downers Grove; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Diane V Welch to Marco Rasch

Elmhurst

$425,000; 145 S York St Unit 404, Elmhurst; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Abigail Wold to Samuel C Gomez

$318,500; 340 W Butterfield Rd Unit 1D, Elmhurst; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Victoria K Grannan Manchen to Aamir Bandukda

Glen Ellyn

$582,000; 78 Stephanie Lane, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Barrington Pope to Summer Schafer

$390,000; 3S074 Arboretum Road, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Vicente Roman to Michael J Lindberg

$390,000; 397 Taylor Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Margaret Arcan to Justin Friske

$240,000; 2N370 Diane Ave., Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Montana Clasby

$160,000; 230 Duane St Unit 3F, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Hilary J Hatton to Yannick K Nanton

$154,500; 456 Raintree Dr Unit 2D, Glen Ellyn; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by James T Adrian to Sheryl White

Glendale Heights

$310,500; 89 Jacobsen Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Daniel P Sullivan to Eric Chagoya

$285,000; 396 E Altgeld Ave., Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by William C Keith Jr to Luis F Eusse

$245,000; 1684 Keating St., Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Daisy Nunez to Christopher J Lasalvia

$230,000; 165 Golfview Dr Unit 165, Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Richard A Draper II to Dmytro Shevchuk

$227,000; 1520 Golfview Court, Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Claudine L Omalley to Bianca Ann Spadafino

$135,000; 417 James Ct Unit A, Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Humberto Meza to Niceda E Davilla

$133,000; 1036 Spruce St Unit 2B, Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Lynne M Minyard to Nick Patel

$130,000; 190 S Waters Edge Dr Unit 301, Glendale Heights; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Charles E Smith to Carmelo Morales

Itasca

$620,000; 556 W Center St., Itasca; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Neil A Harmon to Julianna Pena

$540,000; 606 Country Club Drive, Itasca; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Joy Louise Montzka to Kevin S Ryan

$500,000; 408 Walters Lane, Itasca; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Antonio Fricano to Richard Matthew Rohatsch

$380,000; 21W134 Club Terrace, Itasca; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Helen E Gbala to Aleya Begum Abdulawal

$350,000; 119 W North St., Itasca; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Krystyna Kochanek to Alejandra Jones

Lisle

$427,000; 5601 Riverview Drive, Lisle; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Ruth Deborah Lundeen to Heather Rose Hahn

$148,000; 6,000 Oakwood Dr Unit 2H, Lisle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by H G 912 LLC 6,000 2h Oakwood Dr to Kim Gurinov

$117,500; 5923 Meadow Dr Unit 156E, Lisle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by David E Shoemaker to Sharma Group Inc

Lombard

$670,000; 19W537 Country Lane, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by John C Larson to Hisham G Qaisi

$400,000; 432 N Joyce St., Lombard; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Travis T Hardeman to Muayed Wasim Mohammed

$305,000; 468 Arboretum Drive, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Fahad Rahman to Riaz Shaik

$305,000; 406 W Wilson Ave., Lombard; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Michael D Donnelly to Deybi Andoni Espinal Espinal

$300,000; 224 N Stewart Ave., Lombard; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Paul L Beattie to Luis F Guzman Garabito

$280,000; ,500 E St. Charles Rd Unit 406, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by David Mastromauro to Joel Hueramo

$245,500; 1006 Shady Lane, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Luay Jirjees to Leslie Smedberg

$225,000; 2201 S Highland Ave Unit 2H, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Monika Lenahan to Norma Linda Valdez Aleman

$158,000; 1320A Lore Ln Unit 122, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Muhammad Umair to Krystina Marie Predki

$155,000; 2N123 Grace St., Lombard; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Kathleen M Dietz to Saleem A Mohammed

$150,000; 1313 S Rebecca Rd Unit 204, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Blooming Capital LLC to Marshawn Knight

$119,000; 120 Collen Dr Unit 4-220, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Foziae Chaudhry to Frank M Butler

$85,000; 1320 Lore Ln Unit 121, Lombard; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by D & M Investments to Sandra Rojas

$81,000; 331 N Vista Ave., Lombard; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mary C Wright to Cheryl Wright

$69,500; 618 E Central Ave., Lombard; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Timothy J Lynch to Sharon A Lynch

Medinah

$417,000; 22W084 Glendale Terrace, Medinah; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Michael Angulo to Marcelina Franco

Naperville

$1,400,000; 3311 Club Court, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Dongmei Bao to Jian Bo Liu

$849,000; 2219 Arrowhead Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by William F Radek to Gerald J Prampin

$792,374; 3616 Lime Light Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Uday Sekhar Chintala

$750,000; 2220 Ferry Rd Unit 112 113, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by LKMG Properties LLC to Sunset Dr Kostner LLC

$713,597; 2815 Lancelot Lane, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Satish Chowdary Anumolu

$687,500; 1032 Briergate Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Justin Majcher to Eric Kleiser

$680,000; 512 Bayberry Lane, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jeffry R Pasteris to Rosa Beatriz Roy Gamez

$665,000; 900 Savannah Circle, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Jeffreey M Berta to Titi Joerres

$580,000; 2632 Cranbrook St., Naperville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Sherita T Ceasar to Braden S Kwan

$570,000; 889 Honest Pleasure Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by William S Lindsay to Michael Edge

$507,500; 1220 Field Court, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Emile Saad to Ionut Mihalea

$505,000; 625 Bourbon Ct Unit 203, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Linden Woods Of Naperville LLC to Obaid Chhatriwala

$450,000; 1104 Mallory Court, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Kamlesh B Shah to Wasim Yakub Shaikh

$444,000; 1323 Creighton Ave., Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Zack Hu to Arnold Tsai

$415,000; 1415 N Charles Ave., Naperville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Sarika Govind to Bagyalakshmi Rajappa

$413,000; 25W651 Surrey Ave., Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Winifer Janczak to Vincent Gallelli

$390,000; 1805 Villanova Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Aijun Zhu to Iqra Ashraf

$376,500; 3254 Cool Springs Court, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 19, 2022, by Herbert A Anderson to Umesh Kumar Pundhir

$367,000; 2983 Henley Lane, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Andrew Shayler to Kara Debora Fasone

$353,000; 30W322 Allister Lane, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Dana Boente to Zachary David Ramsdell

$280,000; 2953 Gypsum Circle, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 21, 2022, by Lisa Carrollo to Jeffrey James Starr

$280,000; 1961 Town Drive, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Victoria Standyk to Ryan Herr

$265,000; 2351 Overlook Ct Unit 2351, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Svetka Properties 3 LLC to Taolin Wei

$220,000; 3975 Idlewild Ln Unit 202, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 20, 2022, by Alejandro G Figueroa to Sophia Maglaris

$219,000; 1162 Spring Garden Cir Unit 64, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Sara L St Gelais to Robert Weekley II

$201,000; 5S026 Pebble Beach Court, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Fannie Mae to Mindaugas Dainauskas

$155,000; 43 Foxcroft Rd Unit 239, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Lisa M Hopper to Robert Feil

$150,500; 264 E Bailey Rd Unit H, Naperville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lori D Evans to Michael A Mazzoni

$145,000; 128 E Bailey Rd Unit J, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Frank Yattoni to Maja Ignatova

$123,000; 224 E Bailey Rd Unit C, Naperville; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Varsha V Upadhyaya to Mital M Shah

Oak Brook

$612,500; 405 Oak Brook Road, Oak Brook; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Ronald R Rocco to Sulman Hussain

$549,000; 2 Oak Brook Club Dr Unit C310, Oak Brook; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Andreana Higgins to Marjorie Pehta

Oakbrook Terrace

$195,000; 1S085 Spring Rd Unit 2C, Oakbrook Terrace; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Urban Works Group Inc to Judith Hilton

Roselle

$475,000; 75 W Turner Ave., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Dimple Patel to Jessica Beltran Garcia

$468,000; 490 Hill St., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Scott A Briney to Timothy W Adelman Jr

$452,000; 210 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Dhara Shah

$447,500; 311 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Maximiliano J Hernandez

$413,500; 309 Timberleaf Circle, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Timberleaf LLC to Samuel Oladeru

$302,000; 207 Rush St., Roselle; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by David Stille to Jacqueline Vitale

$110,000; 718 Rodenburg Rd Unit 205, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Matthew J Gall to Antoluca Properties LLC

$50,000; 407 Drummond Court, Roselle; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Spencer Kowalewski to Jennifer Patel

Villa Park

$440,000; 121 N Harvard Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Charles L Oei to Nathan A Middel

$319,500; 407 S Oakland Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Thomas R Christensen Jr to Peter Harry Dunkel

$295,000; 611 W Merle Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jose M Padilla Huerta to Jason C Casey

$293,000; 109 N Addison Road, Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Paul Balok to Oscar Sanchez Flores

$275,000; 19 S Monterey Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Dennis Steinbrenner to Frederick Blaine Collins

$266,000; 1S381 Buttercup Lane, Villa Park; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Mihaela Dragan to Syed Saadullah

$245,000; 233 W School St., Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Tim Soltys to Robert Trevarthen

$210,500; 121 S Euclid Ave., Villa Park; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Dupage County Sheriff to Michael Klis

Warrenville

$551,000; 3S551 Wilbur Ave., Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Sergio Machado to James Polinski

$550,000; 29W420 Townline Road, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Michael A Baer to Luella Properties LLC

$478,000; 3S,500 Lambe Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Kandice Kay Henning

$476,000; 3S502 Lambe Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Lexington Trace LLC to Thomas B Scherzer

$450,000; 2S561 River Oaks Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Tyler S Sumner to Witt Watanaarepornchai

$427,500; 3S622 Everton Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by MI Homes Of Chicago LLC to Nilufar Shukurova

$388,000; 29W695 Cambridge Court, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by M I Homes Of Chicago LLC to 29w695 Cambridge Street LLC

$345,000; 2S461 River Oaks Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Bernice Siele to Mateusz Mieczyslaw Gala

$310,500; 30W051 Kensington Drive, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Robert J Sumsky Jr to Anthony W Nickels

$287,500; 30W035 Penny Lane, Warrenville; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Kenneth W Kubica to Sherri Rudnicki

West Chicago

$571,500; 4N680 Wescot Lane, West Chicago; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Fred W Oellien to Jeffrey Antioho

$550,000; 732 Bunting Court, West Chicago; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Rhonda L Coughlan to Viridiana Esparza Montiel

$407,000; 830 E Lawrence Ave., West Chicago; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Austin Denning Estate to Angel Luis Lebron Jr

$280,000; 411 E Washington St., West Chicago; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Peggy J Krauch to Aranza Sparks

Westmont

$730,000; 402 S Cass Ave., Westmont; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by MP 402 Cass Ave LLC to Petrit Useni

$499,000; 1237 Connamara Court, Westmont; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Alina Grinkevicius to Young Kim

$300,000; 980 Indian Boundary Drive, Westmont; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Lawrence M Czerwinski to Diane M Kopes

$205,000; 16 S Hudson St., Westmont; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Joseph Sommerdyke to Brad Burtnette

$125,000; 300 W Burlington Ave Unit 3, Westmont; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Jeremy A Blair to Nellie Michaelson

Wheaton

$460,000; 255 N West St., Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Nancy J Schwabauer to Robert Smith

$450,000; 521 S Naperville Road, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Trust Real Estate Inc to Elizabeth Friesen

$415,000; 1615 E Indiana St., Wheaton; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Timothy J Filarski to Amanda R Pope

$400,000; 831 Warrenville Road, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Joseph M Kaenel to Ana Maria Iamandi

$345,000; 0N456 Morse St., Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Loren L Bennett to David E Malinowski

$324,000; 1103 S Williston St., Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Joseph Dadban to Siang Z Ngun

$282,000; 2051 Creekside Dr Unit 2-2, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Lawrence E Campbell to Isabelle Piotrowski

$229,000; 1704 Lakecliffe Dr Unit A, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by William Guild to Marcie J Hooker

$208,000; 1752 Plymouth Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Linda Gilmore to Jaime Garzon Hernandez

$185,000; 865 Sheldon Ct Unit C, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Julish Bhat to Kriti Yadav

$185,000; 1674 Williamsburg Ct Unit B, Wheaton; Sold on Oct. 25, 2022, by Adam Dalton Thacker to Nancy Ramirez

Willowbrook

$329,000; 301 Lake Hinsdale Dr Unit 411, Willowbrook; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Talal Soufan to Margaret Mary Phillips

$208,500; 6321 Clarendon Hills Rd Unit 7, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Jessica Bogwill to Raymond Heaney Jr

$190,500; 6158 Knoll Way Dr Unit 201, Willowbrook; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Suk Han Ip Leung to MK & CN Group LLC

$175,000; 6180 Knoll Lane Ct Unit 101, Willowbrook; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Gale A Cordero to Istora Kasimova

$155,000; 11B Kingery Quarter Unit 107, Willowbrook; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by Azhar Abbas to Aucelia Ruiz Perez

Winfield

$501,500; 28W677 Trillium Drive, Winfield; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Pulte Home Co LLC to Thomas L Van Winkle

$236,500; 27W308 Providence Lane, Winfield; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Kathy A Stearn to Joseph M Urbik

Wood Dale

$725,000; 391 Preserve Lane, Wood Dale; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Doyle Builders Inc to Stephanie Avila

$422,500; 429 N Hemlock Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Oct. 28, 2022, by Jesus Chapa to Dhirubhai W Patel

$381,000; 302 Prospect Ave., Wood Dale; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by Megan Daly to Xavier Chacon

Woodridge

$245,000; 6808 Hobson Valley Dr Unit 110, Woodridge; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Schultz Properties LLC to WJR Woodridge LLC

$232,500; 3110 Edgewood Parkway, Woodridge; Sold on Nov. 1, 2022, by SFR Borrower 2021 2 LLC to Scott William Prescott

$195,000; 2444 Salem Ct Unit B1, Woodridge; Sold on Oct. 31, 2022, by George Blazek to Dorothy Sipple

$183,000; 7,000 Newport Dr Unit 204, Woodridge; Sold on Oct. 26, 2022, by Nancy M Illing to Zita Neimantas

$112,000; 2421 Spring St Unit 4502, Woodridge; Sold on Oct. 27, 2022, by Principle Investments I LLC to Mina Henin

