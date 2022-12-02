District 300 candidates must file petitions in McHenry County

Potential candidates for the Algonquin-based Community Unit District 300 board should no longer file petitions at the Kane County clerk's office, but instead at the McHenry County clerk's office.

"We are aware that there has been some confusion regarding where District 300 school board candidates should file their petitions," Kane County Clerk John Cunningham said. "State law says that school board candidates shall file election petitions and other paperwork with the county clerk of the county in which the principal office of the school district is located. The main office for District 300 has moved from Kane County to McHenry County, and candidates should file their paperwork with the McHenry County clerk's office."

The filing period for school board candidates running in the April 4, 2023, election runs Dec. 12-19.

Candidates running for all other boards of education with main offices located in Kane County shall continue to file their petitions and other paperwork at the Kane County clerk's office, 719 S. Batavia Ave. (Building B) in Geneva during the filing period.